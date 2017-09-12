Birmingham Police announce additional charges against murder suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect that was detained on Sept. 8 has received three additional attempted murder charges, according to a release from Birmingham Police.

Jhontaye Cobb is one of two suspects charged in the murder of Terius Hilliard, 15. Cobb received the additional charges for reportedly shooting at a group of individuals with two handguns.

Cobb also had an outstanding robbery warrant at the time of his arrest for the shootings and has had his bond amount changed to no bond.