(WIAT) — Auburn’s Head Coach Gus Malzahn has come under fire over the past few days for the playcalling in Auburn’s recent loss against Clemson, and in his Tuesday press conference, he addressed those concerns.

Malzahn complimented his players on their effort, and called the game against Clemson a measuring stick, while identifying a few key areas for improvement.

Watch the video above to get his full thoughts on the big game last week, and the new challenge coming up this Saturday.