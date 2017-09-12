Hurricane Irma evacuees start to head home

Hurricane Irma evacuees who came to Birmingham are starting to return home.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Hurricane Irma evacuees who came to Alabama are beginning to head home now that the storm has passed.

Some left Tuesday. Others will wait until they know roads are clear and gas stations have plenty of fuel. Many say they’re just ready to get things back to normal.

“We know our home is okay, the family is okay,” said Maria Machin, a Florida resident who stayed at the Hoover RV Park this week.

Families who stayed in the Birmingham area said they were thankful for the hospitality, and some were even inspired by it.

“I love everybody just getting together and helping one another out,” said JoAnn Noble, another Florida resident who stayed in Hoover. “And I wish the world could be like this at all time, not just in bad times.”

