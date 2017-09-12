Organization hosts “Homeward Bound” themed fundraiser to help save Golden Retrievers

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) –- Adopt a Golden Birmingham (AGB) is hosting its sixth annual Night of Golden Opportunities.

The event provides resources to the organization which works to save Golden Retrievers from abuse, abandonment, and neglect. According to AGB, an estimated 150 dogs will be in need of help or care in the upcoming year.

The theme of this year’s event is “Homeward Bound” and will be reminiscent of the Disney classic film. The goal is to raise funds to find forever homes for Golden Retrievers, regardless of age or medical condition.

The Night of Golden Opportunities will be on Thursday, September 21st from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Carriage House at Park Crest Events. Guests will enjoy food, wine and local craft beer, dancing, and live entertainment from Cottonbird.

You can purchase tickets to the event here. For more information about the organization, visit the Adopt a Golden website or the AGB Facebook page.