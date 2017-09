(WIAT) — State Troopers have closed lanes on I-65 North after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to the department.

The lane closure happened around 9:15 p.m in Shelby County near mile marker 232. Troopers are currently advising drivers to use exit 231 as an alternate route in order to avoid the interstate, which has been reduced to one lane.

