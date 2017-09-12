Suspect arrested for attempted murder of Pelham Police Officers

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police officers arrested a man for attempted murder after a traffic stop ended in gunfire on Monday.

According to a release from Pelham PD, officers stopped 46-year-old John Arden Mason for an inoperable tail light on Valleydale Road after 11 p.m. Officers learned that Mason was wanted on a domestic violence charge in Bessemer.

While officers waited on Bessemer to respond to the warrant, the suspect motioned for officers to come to his vehicle. During their conversation, Mason drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the suspect to the Lowes Home Improvement store on Valleydale Road.

The suspect fired shots at the officers several times while in the Lowes parking lot. Hoover Police and a K-9 officer assisted in apprehending Mason. Officers recovered a handgun and casings at the scene.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Mason is charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempting to elude, obstruction of justice, carrying a pistol without a license, and second-degree possession of marijuana. He is being held on a $137,000 bond. He was out on bond for another charge with another agency at the time of the incident.

This story originally named the suspect as Eric Layne Armstrong. Pelham Police realized the suspect presented officers with someone else’s ID.