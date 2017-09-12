Tuscaloosa Police arrest suspect in 2 robberies and hammer attack

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with two robberies, one of which reportedly led to an attack with a hammer, according to a release from the department.

Police received a report on Friday, Sept. 8 of a robbery that was committed the previous day near the 3300 block of McFarland Boulevard. A woman told officers that she was robbed by a suspect with a sharp object.

On Monday, police received another report of a robbery that had occurred on Sunday on the 100 block of James I Harrison Parkway.

Later that day, according to the release, police responded to another robbery on the 4200 block of University Boulevard in the Winn-Dixie parking lot, Over the course of the attack, where a woman was reportedly robbed by a man and struck with a hammer.

Over the course of their investigation, police were able to determine that all three robberies were committed by the same individual.

Police identified their suspect as Reginald Lee Aaron, 36, of Tuscaloosa. Aaron has been charged with two counts of Robbery 1, and is currently being held on a $60,000 bond.

The victim of the alleged hammer attack underwent eye surgery for her injuries and is now recovering at home.