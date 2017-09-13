Alabama State Superintendent Michael Sentance resigns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Superintendent Michael Sentance submitted his resignation to Governor Kay Ivey today, according to a release from the Governor’s office.

This comes a day before the State Board of Education was set to meet to discuss Sentance’s contract. Critics say his performance has not met expectations.

The State Department of Education issued a release on the resignation, which is effective immediately. In it, Sentance says he hopes the state makes education a priority moving forward.

“I am humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to serve as state superintendent in Alabama,” Sentance said. “There are many good things happening in public education in this state. My hope is that Alabama makes educating all children the state’s highest priority, allowing the state to make significant educational gains and truly becoming the jewel of the south that it has the ability to become.”

Governor Ivey says that she will ask the board to accept Sentance’s resignation. She released the following statement:

“Today, I received the resignation of State Superintendent of Education Michael Sentance. I do not take this situation lightly, and as President of the State Board of Education, I will ask the Board to accept his resignation. Over the past two years, Alabama has experienced far too many changes in state government. As with previous changes in leadership positions, we will use the pending resignation of the state superintendent as an opportunity to move forward and begin a new chapter in public education. The State Board of Education has an opportunity to refocus its efforts to improve, support, and better prepare Alabama students for the 21st-Century global economy, so that they can compete successfully. Education continues to be the foundation of our communities and a key piece of the fabric that holds our state together — now is the time to strengthen our education system. I have spoken with Mr. Sentance, thanked him for his commitment to public service and education, and wished him well.”

Plans for succession have not been determined and may be discussed at the Board of Education meeting tomorrow.