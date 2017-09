BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed.

According to Sgt. Shelton, police responded to a shot spotter call in the 800 block of 44th Place North. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Authorities say a suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police do not have a clear motive at this time.

