Caught on camera: Man steals charity collection bin from Walmart

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Surveillance footage from the Walmart in Oxford shows a man walking out of one of the front entrances with a large donation bin in his cart.

According to Capt. L.G. Owens with the Oxford Police department it happened between 7:20 and 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Owens said the money in the bin was supposed to go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Owens said the stolen money was never counted, so investigators don’t know how much was stolen. He added that a second, similar bin in the Oxford Walmart had multiple $100 bills in it. That bin was not stolen.

Walmart declined to comment on the incident, but said that it is cooperating with police in their investigation.

Owens confirmed that Walmart filed the police report Tuesday.

A spokesman for Walmart added the bin is the property of DSM Canister, a Utah-based company that places charity collection bins in stores nationwide.

Since Oxford Police Department posted the surveillance video of the theft on Facebook, Owens said investigators have received several tips as to who the suspect might be.

If you can help identify the man in the video, call the Oxford Police tip line at (256) 831-6122.