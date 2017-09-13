Family speaks about Memorial Day homicide

Related Coverage Birmingham Police: victim of Ensley shooting may be known vagrant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide. William Jeremy Thompson was gunned down on Avenue I in Ensley on Memorial Day.

Thompson was known to live on the streets, but his mother and his four-year-old daughter miss him very much.

“Where’s daddy at?” Thompson’s mother asked her 4-year-old granddaughter.

“In heaven and with God. And with Jesus,” Kamerin answered.

Michaele Anderson said Kamerin doesn’t understand the death of her father, but she does miss him.

“This hurts. This hurts the family. It hurts a mother. Nobody should have to go through this,” said Anderson.

Investigators say Thompson was involved in a confrontation with some people in a vehicle at Avenue I and 20/59. He was shot in the back as he was walking away from them. He was 30 years old when he died.

“Growing up he loved sports, hunting, fishing, things like that. And as he got older, he got into the drug scene which led him out to the streets,” said Anderson.

Her son had a heroin addiction and lived on the streets from time to time.

“We had our differences. Obviously I didn’t approve of his lifestyle,” she said.

But he was still her son, and she loves him. So does his daughter.

“I miss da-da,” said Kamerin.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, contact the Birmingham Police homicide unit, or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.