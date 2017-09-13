Former Blount County assistant principal arrested on obscene material charges

By Published: Updated:

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A former assistant principal in the Blount County School system has been arrested on multiple charges, according to Blount County Sheriff Deputy Tim Kent.

Tim Clevenger was arrested and bailed out on Sept. 5 after facing new charges since being charged with taping a 14-year-old in the shower back in 2015, according to the deputy.

The former assistant principal at Locust Fork High School is facing two new counts of possession of obscene material and two counts of production of obscene material.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

