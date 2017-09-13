JCSO wants to identify robbery suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a Walgreens on Forestdale Boulevard on September 8.

Surveillance video shows the man running into the store with a gun. He gave a plastic bag to the cashier at the front and told her to fill it with cash.

Then he ran to the pharmacy, jumped the counter and demanded drugs from the pharmacist at gunpoint.

Investigators say he left the store with liquid antihistamine, though they believe those may not have been the drugs he was after.

He left the cash behind.

“It’s a very dangerous situation here, you know. You’ve got a lot of people inside the store that are running about. He’s running through and he never really stops apparently. He’s running from point A to point B and then back out the door. You do all this with a loaded weapon in your hand — assuming the weapon is loaded — it is very dangerous,” said Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can leave a tip anonymously and good information may earn you a cash reward.