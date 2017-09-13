New truck manufacturing plant opens in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) – A new truck manufacturing plant in Center Point will bring 746 jobs to the area, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday.

Autocar began production within the last month in the former Meadowcraft building. The company, which produces industrial trucks, has already hired about 100 employees. They say they were drawn to the facility because of its size. With a million square feet, it will enable Autocar to expand and produce more types of trucks.

Ivey says it’s great for the whole state of Alabama.

“There’s no doubt that we have a lot of challenges in our state,” she said during a press conference. “But a steady, good-paying job with a good salary goes a long way to solving those problems.”

The average job at Autocar will pay more than $58,000 per year. Those interested in working for the company can find jobs at http://www.aidt.edu.