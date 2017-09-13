Nick Saban gives final update before Colorado State game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — While many fans may dismiss a game like Colorado State, Nick Saban looks at the Rams and sees some challenges Mike Bobo and his team may present to the Crimson Tide this Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“They’re gonna try to go fast. They’re going to try to go no huddle,” Nick Saban said of Colorado State. “I think noise could be disruptive to them. I’d like to see our fans get into this game a little bit and help our team out a little bit.”

Saban opened his press conference by announcing there are no new injuries to the squad and gave an update on offensive lineman Lester Cotton.

“He practiced yesterday. He practiced today,” Saban said. “Most of the time when guys practice, they’re able to play, so we have every thought that he will play in the game.”

Saban also addressed the development and recovery of Raekwon Davis after he was shot in the leg before the season began.

“He works really hard, he gives great effort,” Saban said of Davis. “Like all young players, I think that they don’t realize all the time the importance of paying attention to detail, understanding the situation, not just going a hundred miles an hour but playing a draw set or a screen set a little bit different. I think those a the things that good players learn how to do and play fast and play hard and be aggressive.

“In Raekwon’s case, as well as all the other young players we have playing on our team, that’s what knowledge and experience does for ya and hopefully as he gets that, he’ll continue even to improve and play better.”

Alabama kicks off against Colorado State at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.