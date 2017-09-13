People displaced by hurricane urged to file for unemployment

Charlotte Glaze gives Donna Lamb a teary hug as she floats out some of her belongings in floodwaters from the Ortega River in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurricane Irma passed through the area. "This neighborhood has not flooded in at least 51 years," Lamb said. (Dede Smith/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say people from out of state who expect to be in Tennessee for an extended period because of damage to their homes or workplaces by Hurricane Irma can file for unemployment insurance.

Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burn Phillips said in a news release that the state wants to make sure people staying in Tennessee have information they need to receive unemployment benefits they’re entitled to.

The state says workers displaced by the hurricane should start the unemployment benefits filing process with the state where they work while temporarily residing in Tennessee. Florida’s site is https://connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX . Call (800) 297-0586 for technical issues. Georgia’s site is https://dol.georgia.gov/online-services .

Because the affected areas could be declared a federal disaster area, unemployment insurance may be available to people who typically wouldn’t be entitled to benefits.

