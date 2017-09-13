The 36th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival kicks off this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Parishioners at the Saint George Melkite Catholic Church are preparing for the 36th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival.

The parish community uses pounds and pounds of ingredients to prepare dishes at the festival. According to the Falafel chair Hilweh Shunnarah, they use 100 pounds of dry chick peas for just the falafel!

In addition to the popular falafel, visitors can try dishes such as Kibbee, rolled grape leaves, and meat and spinach pies. There will also be church tours, live entertainment, and shopping opportunities available.

The festival will take place at the Saint George church from Thursday, September 14tth through September 16th. There will be a drive-through service available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Takeout and delivery options are also available.

Proceeds from the event will benefit charities such as Three Hots and A Cot, Pathways of Birmingham, and Habitat for Humanity.

For more information about the festival, visit the event Facebook page here. For more information about Saint George, visit the website here.