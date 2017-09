HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 7-year-old boy has been hospitalized after suffering a snake bite in the backyard of his home, according to Hoover Fire Executive Officer, Rusty Lowe.

The bite occurred at a house off of Highway 150 and Ross Bridge Parkway, according to Lowe. The boy was translated to Children’s of Alabama in stable condition.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.