ALEA issues missing senior alert for 93-year-old man with dementia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior from Montgomery, according to a release from the department.

Harold Loyrd, 93, stands about 6’2″ tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and is reportedly suffering from dementia, according to the release. Loyrd was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black pants.

The release states that he may be travelling in a white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with a GA tag reading PXF8976 with lots of cans and garbage in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.