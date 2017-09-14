Chilton County Sheriff’s Office asking residents to lock doors during active hunt for possibly armed fugitive

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to lock their doors and secure their vehicles as they actively hunt for a fugitive, according to a release from the organization.

Dustin Martin is being sought in connection with a fire that was set in the area of County Roads 781 and 203, which resulted in one death. Officials are searching in the area of County Roads 2 and 73, Martin is believed to be on foot, and believed to be armed.

The case is currently being investigated by Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office itself. Anyone that sees Martin is asked to call 911 immediately.