Downtown Homewood hotel plans moving forward

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – When Mike Mouron originally purchased the land where businesses like the Little Professor Bookstore, Wolf Camera, and Hatfield Auto once stood–he thought that he would do a retail development. However, the more he looked at it, the more he felt the need to go bigger.

“We don’t want to be in a hurry,” he explained on Thursday. “This is an important project for both the city of Homewood and for my family and myself. We want to make sure we do it, and we do it well.”

The space could now be home to a four-and-a-half star hotel and spa. It’s planned to be part of Hilton’s “Curio Collection,” with 129 guest rooms, meeting spaces, an upscale restaurant, indoor pool, gym, and business center.

However, when Mouron originally went before the city council, the plan was unanimously rejected. Mouron explained that there were some concerns about parking and the size of the property. The original design would have been seven stories on the corner of 28th Avenue South and 18th Street South.

“In retrospect, both of those comments were actually very appropriate,” he said. “We took them seriously.”

The design was promptly altered to five stories. On Friday, Mouron plans to close on the acquisition of another price of property about a half-block away from the hotel. It’s currently a gravel lot that Mouron plans to use for parking–in addition to added street parking along 18th Street and onsite parking. Mouron said that the hotel now exceeds the number of spaces required by code.

“That doesn’t mean we’ll stop listening to the neighborhood and the citizens of Homewood,” Mouron said, “because again, we want to be very much embraced, long-term as an integral part of the Homewood fabric.”

CBS 42 spoke to several people who live and work in the area. The vast majority were thrilled about the development.

“It could be fun for a weekend get-away…but still in Birmingham,” said Ashley Martin. “Go to a fun hotel, go to the spa–something like that!”

“With the hotel in this position and the full service spa, hopefully this will become wedding central for all of the young brides getting married in the greater Birmingham area,” said Mouron.

He’s also very aware of the efforts to great more green spaces in the Homewood area. Mouron said his plans include lots of landscaping–including a courtyard.

The hotel should bring 57 full-time jobs to the area. Mouron believes the estimated tax impact could total $750,000 in additional revenue. He also feels as though the hotel’s bar and restaurant will help to expand fine dining options–while also bringing new customers to Homewood’s shopping and other restaurants.

The rezoning and site plan will go before the city council again on September 18th. Mouron said he’s cautiously optimistic that this could be the last vote. He anticipates that construction will take 14 months. The hotel could open as early as spring of 2019.