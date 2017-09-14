Dr. Ed Richardson named interim superintendent for State of Alabama

Related Coverage Alabama State Superintendent Michael Sentance resigns

After a surprise resignation Wednesday from Michael Sentance as superintendent of Alabama Department of Education, the school board named an interim superintendent Thursday during their scheduled meeting.

Dr. Ed Richardson agreed to take over the interim position after meeting with Governor Kay Ivey, and the board named him Thursday morning in an 8-1 vote. Richardson previously served as Superintendent from 1995 to 2004 and briefly served as interim President of Auburn University.

“I have a lot of confidence in Dr. Richardson in being the (interim) superintendent.” said Governor Ivey, who is also President of the Alabama State Board of Education