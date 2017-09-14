Dr. Ed Richardson named interim superintendent for State of Alabama

CBS42 Staff Published: Updated:

After a surprise resignation Wednesday from Michael Sentance as superintendent of Alabama Department of Education, the school board named an interim superintendent Thursday during their scheduled meeting.

Dr. Ed Richardson agreed to take over the interim position after meeting with Governor Kay Ivey, and the board named him Thursday morning in an 8-1 vote. Richardson previously served as Superintendent from 1995 to 2004 and briefly served as interim President of Auburn University.

“I have a lot of confidence in Dr. Richardson in being the (interim) superintendent.” said Governor Ivey, who is also President of the Alabama State Board of Education

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s