Alabama immigrants keeping eyes on new DACA developments after President Trump’s pivot

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brandon Vela came to the United States from Mexico with his parents when he was one year old.

He’s now 19, and getting ready for a new job.

“I want to be an exceptional hard worker,” Vela said. “I just want to be somebody in this world that people can look up to and say, ‘If he can do it, so can I,’ whatever it be.”

Lately, Vela has been watching the news carefully. President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last week that they would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“I did cry. I really did. and it’s not to be overdramatic, but I realized that all of this permission to be here, to thrive, to work, to share memories with my family, I realized it was soon coming to the end,” Vela said.

But then, Trump had an apparent pivot after speaking with Democratic congressional leaders.

“We’re not looking at citizenship, we’re not looking at amnesty, we’re looking at allowing people to stay here,” Trump said.

Vela says it gives him some hope, but that’s no reason to slow down – in his fight for his future.

“This is my home. This is where i grew up. This is what I should look forward to,” Vela said. “Not somewhere else I’ve never met, i’ve never seen, I’ve never been to. Let’s move forward, here though, not over there.”