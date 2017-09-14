Irma evacuees thankful for Birmingham’s help

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – The Birmingham area hosted more than 30,000 Hurricane Irma evacuees over the past week according to the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau. Many say they’re thankful for the support the city showed.

“The people, first and foremost, they’ve just been so gracious,” said Mark Hopkins, a Bradenton, Fla. resident who stayed at the Hoover RV Center the last few days.

“They opened their doors to us,” he said. “We didn’t have to worry about the expenses of the site here. And they even provided food all this time.”

George Morris of Daytona said it wasn’t just businesses and organizations who helped, but people in the community.

“I had people come out yesterday, they went to their home, got jumper cables, came back, helped us out, gave us a bunch a of food,” he said. “Individual people coming from their homes to come out here to help us out.”

Hopkins and Morris both said they’d love to return to the area again. Hopkins enjoyed his stay so much, he says he might even consider moving here at some point.