LifeSouth asking for blood donations after supplies hit emergency levels following Irma

(WIAT) — There is a push to donate blood after blood centers in Florida were shut down due to Hurricane Irma. LifeSouth is asking people to help stock dwindling blood supplies.

Type O donors and platelet donors are especially needed, but all blood types can apply. Development Coordinator Leah Ratliff says the organization is doing what it can to support those in need in Florida.

“We are the community blood supplier, so our first priority is our hospitals,” Ratliff said. “But we are sending what we can send to help Hurricane Irma victims.”

Donors must be at least 17 years of age to donate and a photo ID is required.

Residents in central Alabama can donate at one of many blood supply drives. See a full list of drives below:

Thursday, September 14th

• Birmingham Center, 396 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

• Jacksonville State University, 700 Pelham Road North, Jacksonville, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

• Express Oil Change, 1880 Southpark Drive, Birmingham, 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

• Boy Scouts of America, 516 Liberty Parkway, Birmingham, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

• Planet Fitness, 1839 Montgomery Highway, Hoover, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

• University of Montevallo, Station 6565, Montevallo, 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Friday, September 15th

• Birmingham Center, 396 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

• Village at Cook Springs, 415 Cook Springs Road, Pell City, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

• Walmart, Skyland Blvd East, Tuscaloosa, 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

• America’s Thrift Store, 218 2nd Street SW, Alabaster,11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

• CVGA, 50 Nances Creek Blvd, Piedmont, 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 16th

• Birmingham Center, 396 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

• Walmart, 41301 Hwy 280, Sylacauga, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

• Price Less IGA, 802 Pelham Road South, Jacksonville, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

• CVS, 2828 Moody Parkway, Moody, 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

• Dollar General, 40770 Alabama 69, Moundville, 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 17th

• Birmingham Center, 396 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

• Winn-Dixie, 2495 US Hwy 431 North, Anniston, 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

• Vowell’s Fresh Market, 4440 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For more information on donating blood at LifeSouth, visit their website here.