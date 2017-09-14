One Class at a Time: Norwood Elementary School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, we went to a school right here in Birmingham to make an announcement that was music to one teacher’s ears.

Jordan Kirchner Ford is this week’s recipient of a $1,000 dollar grant check. Ford is a music instructor at the school.

Ford told us that she plans to use the money to purchase items her students can use while exploring the world of music.

“Music goes beyond just playing an instrument, or singing, or counting and reading music,” Ford said. “It teaches you life skills like working hard, having to fight through something that might be a challenge, working together in an ensemble. It is just, it helps with test scores, with all sorts of things. That makes it even more important than just learning how to play a really cool instrument, which is also a big bonus I think.”

