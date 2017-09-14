Professional Hacker warns of overlooked security loopholes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT)—Kevin Mitnick calls himself the most famous hacker in the world. After serving prison time for crimes related to hacking, he now travels the country as a security consultant trying to keep individuals and companies informed of risks that could leave them open to a data breech.

Mitnick says companies have plenty of questions to ask themselves in the wake of the Equifax breech.

“Even if the hackers got in, how come the data wasn’t encrypted? That should be in the back of the mind of any security person,” Mitnick said.

On stage, Mitnick used minimal information from audience members to demonstrate how he could hack into their devices and find sensitive personal and financial information from them without much help at all. He hopes it serves as a warning for people who may not pay much attention to their personal security.

“My goal here is to make people aware of the tricks that the hackers use to get your data. They’re going to think back to what I just did in front of the entire audience and go wait a minute! Where did that really come from? Before they click, they’re going to stop look and think,” Mitnick said.

To find out if you were affected by the Equifax breech and to enroll in free credit monitoring service through the company, click here.