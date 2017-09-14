Sarah Palin Coming To Alabama For Roy Moore Bus Tour

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Alaska Governor and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin is making her way to Alabama next week to stump for Roy Moore.

Roy Moore is going up against current Senate Luther Strange in a Republican runoff for the open U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, which was vacated by now Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

She announced the visit to Alabama on her website, www.sarahpalin.com, and will join Moore next week for a Great American Alliance bus tour around the state of Alabama.

Back in August, Palin initially endorsed Moore saying, “Judge Moore has shown he has what it takes to stand up to the out-of-touch political establishment. The Judge has proven he’s not afraid of a fight for what is right, and he’s ready to take on DC’s swamp monsters and help make America great again.”

The Moore campaign nor Sarah Palin have announced times and dates for next week.

Hitting the trail… stay tuned for details! https://t.co/yuZ10Vo1Uz — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) September 14, 2017

The Republican runoff is slated for Tuesday, September 26th. The winner will go on to face Democratic challenger Doug Jones in a general election on December 12.