“Taste of Mountain Brook” event benefits ALL IN Community Coalition

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala (WIAT) – The third annual “Taste of Mountain Brook” event is coming up Sunday, September 17 in Crestline Village. The event hosts food tastings from 21 local restaurants with live music and entertainment. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in front of Mountain Brook City Hall.

The event benefits ALL IN Mountain Brook, a non-profit community coalition dedicated to enhancing and protecting the lives of local young people by providing assistance in dealing with as substance abuse and high-risk behavior, preventable accidents, mental health related issues like ADD/ADHD, anxiety, stress, depression, sleep deprivation, body image, etc.

Will Haver, local restaurant owner of Taco Mama and Otey’s said, “The Taste of Mountain Brook is a family-friendly event and a great opportunity to support the community that supports all of us. As a father of children in the Mountain Brook school system and a business owner, I appreciate every opportunity to display our culinary talents and make new friends while supporting a great community organization. It’ a win-win.”

Tickets to the event are only $20 and can be purchased online at TasteofMountainBrook.com or at the event. Discounted prices are available for groups, and children under 12 years old are admitted for free.