Tuscaloosa County DA asking city leaders for funding assistance

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney is asking city leaders in Tuscaloosa for some financial assistance.

District Attorney Hays Webb went before the City Council this week and requested $150,000 due to a budget shortfall.

“We are concerned in the office about the budget for the coming fiscal year,” Webb said. “So we are looking for sources of revenue outside of the state.”

The District Attorney’s office has 16 attorneys who handle 3,500 cases per year, which means roughly 250 cases a month. Webb told CBS42 News that he has a 40 person staff and his budget is $2.7 million.

In that $2.7 million, the DA receives $495,000 a year from the state, but Webb says he needs more funding to pay for salaries and other expenses.

“So we went over to ask the City and we have good relationships and good progress within our office and good work product to show,” Webb said. “So we went over to ask for additional funding from the city. We hope we can get the help we need”.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission also gives the DA $300,000 per year but that money is not obligated, and the DA is asking the County to increase that amount to $600,000.

The DA is a state office and the City of Tuscaloosa is not obligated to provide funds.