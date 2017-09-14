UAB celebrates record enrollment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB is celebrating record enrollment, as enrollment has exceeded 20,000 students for the first time in the school’s history.

School leaders are excited about the campus growth as well. The administration has completed construction on several new buildings for nursing, business, and arts and sciences.

Of course, the return of Blazers football has added a new level of excitement to the UAB experience as well.

“To put this level of growth into perspective, we have seen a growth of 2,500 students over the past two years,” said Bradley Barnes, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management. “And we credit much of this to our Birmingham partners, alumni, faculty and staff, all who want the very best for our UAB students.”

This year’s freshman class averages a 25.1 ACT score, and a 3.6 GPA.