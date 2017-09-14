Walker County jail could lose 10 guards

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office may lose 12 employees by the end of the month due to cutbacks proposed by the Walker County Commission. Ten of those employees work in the Walker County Jail.

Walker County is facing a budget deficit in 2018 and cutbacks are meant to address it by eliminating a total of 14 part-time positions, but jail administrator Trent McCluskey is concerned that losing guards will create a safety issue both inside and outside the jail.

“It’s going to cripple the operation of the county jail,” said McCluskey.

The jail had six vacant positions before the cutbacks were proposed. Compared to other similar county jails who have 10-11 guards on duty per shift, the Walker County jail currently has seven guarding 235 inmates.

“It’s a very serious situation when you start taking away from seven people versus 235 and bring that down to sometimes as low as four,” said McCluskey.

He said the 10 guards inside the jail who could lose their jobs are part time employees and serve a vital function.

“It will be impossible for us to deliver the level of service that we’ve delivered,” he explained.

The other two positions to be cut at the Sheriff’s Office include a part-time courthouse security officer and a part-time dispatcher.

“If we lose our one person assigned to courthouse security, that again leaves a very vulnerable courthouse,” said McCluskey. “In dispatch, that’s a lifeline for deputies. You’ve got a relief factor in there for the dispatchers on duty.”

“I think it’s bad, but I don’t know where they would get the money to fix the situation actually,” said Shirley Burgett, a Walker County resident.

Walker County voted on a tax increase in August that would have provided new revenue, but it failed.

“We’re spread thin,” said McCluskey. “Our objectives must be public safety number one.”

Walker County will have another budget meeting Monday. McCluskey said he hopes they can still avoid the cutbacks.