AFCA Coaches Trophy Stops by CBS 42

The AFCA Coaches Trophy more commonly known as “The Crystal Football” Stopped by CBS 42 studios Friday, during its 10 city tour across College Football.

The trophy, awarded to the No.1 Team in the AFCA Coaches Poll at the end of the season, will be on display during Saturday’s Alabama vs. Colorado State game in Tuscaloosa.

“Just that image of raising the crystal ball trophy above your head meaning you are a champion” Said Tanner Hardy, Head of the Amway Coaches Trophy Tour “With the new playoff system and everything we just wanted to get the word out that this is still a trophy that you get its still a prominent figure in college football.”