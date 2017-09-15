AFCA Coaches Trophy Stops by CBS 42

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2014 file photo, Florida State's Jameis Winston holds The Coaches' Trophy after the NCAA BCS National Championship college football game against Auburn in Pasadena, Calif. The Atlantic Coast Conference owns some prized possessions that once were property of the Southeastern Conference: A national championship trophy, a Heisman Trophy, and national respect _ mostly because of Florida State's unbeaten season. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The AFCA Coaches Trophy more commonly known as “The Crystal Football” Stopped by CBS 42 studios Friday, during its 10 city tour across College Football.

The trophy, awarded to the No.1 Team in the AFCA Coaches Poll at the end of the season, will be on display during Saturday’s Alabama vs. Colorado State game in Tuscaloosa.

“Just that image of raising the crystal ball trophy above your head meaning you are a champion” Said Tanner Hardy, Head of the Amway Coaches Trophy Tour “With the new playoff system and everything we just wanted to get the word out that this is still a trophy that you get its still a prominent figure in college football.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s