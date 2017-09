ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A teacher at Anniston High School has been taken into custody on sexual abuse charges, according to Sgt. Kyle Price with Anniston Police.

The Calhoun County DA’s office issued warrants on a charge of 2nd-degree sexual abuse, and a charge of sexual contact with a student under 19 as a school employee against Shedrick Bernard Long, 46.

Long turned himself into Anniston Police on Friday morning. CBS 42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.