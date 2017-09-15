BCRI, FBI to host conference on hate crimes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will come to Birmingham this weekend to participate in a conversation about hate crimes.

The annual Conference on Law Enforcement and Civil Rights, hosted by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the FBI, will focus on hate crimes.

“Particularly now that we’ve had some civil disturbances within the country, we think it’s important to get the information out to what federal civil rights violations are, when (the FBI) would get involved in a particular case, and what the community can do to help us out in determining where we have problem areas that we need to address,” said FBI Special Agent Cornelius Harris.

The conference starts Sunday at 4 p.m., with Rosenstein delivering the keynote address.

Two UAB faculty members will also discuss the history and psychology of hate, and Dr. Shay DeGolier from the Southern Poverty Law Center will also speak.

The lineup of speakers also includes prosecutors and investigators in the 2015 massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.

To register to attend the conference, visit bcri.org.