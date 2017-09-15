CBS 42 College Football Preview: Colorado State coach seeks redemption, Gus Malzahn feeling yearly heat

(WIAT) — Alabama and Auburn are both at home this week, against opponents that are not predicted to put up a big fight.

This has not stopped fans from speculating about Gus Malzahn’s job security at this point in the season after a crushing defeat at the hands of Clemson. Meanwhile, the University of Alabama is facing Mike Bobo, a former Quarterback at the University of Georgia who is seeking redemption against the team after a separate close loss against the Tide during his playing days.

