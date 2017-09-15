Fashion, music, and art collide at the Poze Bazaar fashion show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new fashion showcase is coming to Birmingham, taping into the city’s growing interest in fashion and its emerging designers.

Poze Bazaar is hosting the show called “Where Fashion, Art and Music Collide”. Poze Bazaar is a non-profit organization that works to restore the importance of arts in inner city schools and local communities in the Birmingham area.

The 2017 Style and Visionary Icon of the Year award will be presented to multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dawn Richard, a former member of girl group Danity Kane and P. Diddy trio Dirty Money.

The show will also include stylists, artists, beauty experts, and photographers to exhibit their work. The event will take place on Friday, September 15th at the BJCC Arena. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

For more information about the show and ticket information, visit the event page here.