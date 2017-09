(WIAT) — This week’s game of the week could go down as one of the best games of the season!

Nic Gulas was at Spain Park for our Jim Burke High Schoool Game of the Week, catching all the action in the showdown between the Bucs and Jaguars.

The game came to a nail-biting finish with 1:18 left, with the Bucs scoring a go-ahead touchdown for the 28-24 victory.

Watch the highlights in the video above!