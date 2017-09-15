Mayor William Bell writes letter to AG Jeff Sessions requesting Larry Langford’s release

(WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor William Bell has written a letter to United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions requesting a compassionate release for Larry Langford.

The letter states that Langford, who is over 70 years old, has several chronic health issues and deserves to come home to be in the care of his family and loved ones.

Langford has served over 50 percent of his 157 month and 26 day sentence at the time of the letter’s submission, according to Belll.

To read Mayor Bell’s letter in full, follow the link below.

Bell requests Langford’s release