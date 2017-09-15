Rachel on the Road: Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park

McCALLA, Ala. (WIAT)–

Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park was founded in McCalla back in 1969. Since the 70s, the grounds have been preserved and growing into what we see today. Historical site, camping grounds, cabins, museums, shops, trails — that’s just some of the activities available across the 1,500 acre park.

Tannehill is known for their history at the furnaces, local site that helped the confederate army during the war. The grounds are also very popular during Halloween and this coming weekend! This weekend the park has their trade days event. The museum coordinator told me this event is their most popular and helps fund the park for the entire winter. The trade days event is a huge outdoor flea market with different vendors. For more information on Tannehill and the events perfect for families with kids of all ages, click here!

Don’t miss Rachel on the Road next Friday morning right here on CBS42!

To submit an idea of where Rachel should road trip to next, e-mail her at Rachel.Lundberg@wiat.com.