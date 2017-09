BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman has been sent to the hospital after an assault that left her with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Shelton with Birmingham Police.

The incident occurred on the 7700 block of 3rd Avenue South. At this time, police tell CBS42 that is unclear how the woman’s injuries were sustained. Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the crime.

