BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a celebration of life in the wake of a tragedy in Birmingham as family and friends gathered to remember 15-year-old Terrius Hilliard.

Hilliard died in a drive-by shooting on September 6th.

Police think he was targeted after an altercation that happened at school.

A celebration of his life was held this afternoon at St. John’s Baptist church.

Two teens are charged with capital murder in that case.