Donald Trump tweets he’s coming to Alabama to support ‘Big Luther’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday afternoon, President Trump tweeted he’s coming to Alabama on Sept. 23 to support Luther Strange’s bid for Senate.

I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. "Big Luther" is a great guy who gets things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2017

Strange released a statement following the tweet:

“I am proud to have President Trump’s endorsement in this race and I am looking forward to his trip to Alabama,” said Luther Strange. “It is an honor to work hard beside him to deliver upon his promises to the American people, like achieving tax relief for hard working Americans and building the wall on our southern border.”