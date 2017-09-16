Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives investigating home invasion

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)– Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a home invasion that happened Friday night and left one dead.

Sheriff deputies were dispatched around 10:30 p.m to the 200 block of Bayview Drive to respond to a disturbance report. A female caller told dispatch that her husband yelled for her to call 911 just before she heard what was believed to be a gunshot.

Deputies arrived to find a male victim dead on the floor of the house. The male homeowner was transported to an area hospital for treatment to a cut to his head.

Information at the scene was that the male homeowner and a friend were in the side room of the house visiting. Two armed men forcibly entered the home and tried to rob them. The homeowner and his friend began fighting with the suspects and the homeowner was struck in the head with a handgun. A shot was fired during the struggle and one of the suspects was struck and fell to the floor.

The second suspect fled the scene in a waiting vehicle and was driven away by a third unknown suspect. The vehicle was described as a full sized gray Ford pickup.

The wounded suspect was pronounced dead on the scene and has yet to be identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.