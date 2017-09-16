Local HVAC company set to donate up to 15K to hurricane relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – After seeing all the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes, the owner of KS Services decided to donate 5% of September revenue to hurricane relief. Blake Sanders expects that they will raise up to $15,000.

Giving back is nothing new for Sanders and the KS Services family. While his focus this month is on those affected by the hurricanes, helping veterans has been a priority since his doors opened in 2011. In the past, he has donated his time and his heating and air units to veterans’ home building projects.

“By doing Homes for our Troops and different things like that, we’ve actually been able to make these real-life connections with people. And when you make those real-life connections, it really touches you in a way. We really want to be able to reach out beyond our community now and see what we can do to help on the national front as well,” Sanders said.

Sanders wants to give customers peace of mind that his donation will go directly to hurricane relief.

You can follow KS Services on Facebook where he plans to post the amount of money raised, and exactly where the money is going

“We’re going to go through and find a good charity that’s going to put this money out there and really truly help people. We want them to go straight to the people in need, be able to get water to them, be able to get food to them, be able to help them rebuild their homes,” said Sanders.

If you want to find out more about the help KS Services is providing, visit CallKS.com or call 322-9090.