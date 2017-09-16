Magic City Fashion Week starts Kickstarter campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a little more than a month to go until Magic City Fashion Week kicks off in Birmingham and the creators are counting down by starting a Kickstarter campaign that you can give to.

All the money will go towards making the dream of MCFW a reality. Donations will cover the production cost for four nights of fun and fashion as well as the close out event. Those costs include venue rental, decor, staging and lighting, security, and marketing.

Proceeds from merchandise and ticket sales will go toward MCFW 2018 as well as Birmingham AIDS Outreach. If you’d like to donate to the Kickstarter campaign, click here.

MCFW is also celebrating early with several kick off events. One is the Magic City Market. You can check out local vendors and take part in free and confidential HIV testing on-site. That event is Saturday, September 23rd from noon to 4 p.m. at Ensley Live Loft.

MCFW 2017’s official schedule will also be unveiled during the Kick Off Party. That’s happening Sunday, October 1st at the Canary Gallery in Birmingham from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also feature HIV awareness and community outreach. Tickets can be purchased here.

If you’d like to find out more about Magic City Fashion Week or learn how to take part in it as a vendor, click here. Magic City Fashion Week is set for October 24th-28th. You can keep up to date with the latest MCFW news by following along on social media here and here.