Developing: person shot near Arkadelphia Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A male is in stable condition after a shooting on Sunday, per Captain Harold Watson of Birmingham Fire.

Watson tells CBS42 crews responded to a shooting at Arkedelphia Road and 11th Court West. Upon arrival, they found a male inside of vehicle suffering a gunshot wound. The male was listed in stable condition and has been transported to UAB Hospital.

Officials have not named a person of interest in connection to the shooting.

CBS42 will update as more information becomes available.