Greater Birmingham Humane Society hosting adoption event at Hoover PetSmart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is hosting another adoption drive this weekend. Today’s event will be at the PetSmart in Hoover from noon to 3 p.m.

There you’ll find dogs and cats impacted by Hurricane Harvey that were brought to Birmingham. Many rescues were brought to GBHS to make room for all the animals in shelters in Texas and Louisiana.

GBHS is also making plans to travel to Florida this week to pick up animals impacted by Hurricane Irma. Many shelters there are in dire need of supplies, especially a shelter that serves special needs cats in Bonita Springs. That shelter is in need of litter and wet and dry senior cat food that serves specific health issues like kidney and digestive health. Dry dog and puppy food is also needed at other shelters.

If you can’t adopt yet but would still like to help, consider becoming a volunteer or donating items needed by GBHS and storm-impacted shelters. GBHS will collect items for the Florida shelters through Monday at the adoption center on Snow Drive and at today’s adoption event at PetSmart.

GBHS has several events coming up over the next few weeks, including Queso for Critters. You can stay up to date on all the latest events by following GBHS on social media here, here and here. You can also check out adoptable pets by clicking here.