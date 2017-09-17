Leaders teach about hate crime during two-day conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute hopes to educate people about hate crimes, and they’re teaming up with the FBI for a two-day conference on the topic.

The conference began Sunday at 16th Street Baptist Church, where a bomb killed four young girls in 1963.

“The event at this church 50-some years ago was a hate crime,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Posey said.

History was the focus during Sunday’s portion of the conference, and U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was the keynote speaker.

“Spending time in Birmingham inspires me,” he said. “It reminds me that we are indebted to the martyrs of our past. And we have a duty to pay it forward so all Americans can live in peace and freedom.”

Rosenstein said everyone at the conference was united in the common goal of ensuring equal justice under the law. He and other leaders hope the conference will help people better understand hate crimes and how to handle them. But it’s also an opportunity for law enforcement to build relationships with people in the community.

“The FBI can’t do it alone,” said Johnnie Sharp, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Birmingham Division. “We have to partner with our state and local partners. We have to partner in the community. And that’s why our partnership with the (Birmingham Civil Rights Institute) is so important.”

The event continues Monday, when leaders will talk about the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, S.C.