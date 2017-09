SUMTER COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): A pedestrian was killed after a hit and run on Sunday, per Reginald King, Senior Trooper with ALEA.

Around 3 A.M. Eric James Herlong, 38, was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene of the crash on Alabama HWY 39 near the two mile marker. Herlong was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers ask anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact them at 205-553-5531.

No further information is available as this is an ongoing investigation.